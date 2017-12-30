Family and friends march to end gun violence, remember loved ones lost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. —It has been a little over a year since Lussonia Montague lost her 18-year-old nephew Phillip Montague Junior to gun violence. "At first I couldn't get up. It took a while for me to come out my room. I stopped eating and I cried every day, every night," Montague said.

She copes with it in her own way "It was like every day I was calling his voicemail. I would call it three times and the third time I would leave a message. I knew he wasn't going to hear it, but it was just me hearing his voice and calling him," Montague said.

Three years ago Donna Howell lost her 16-year-old son Larry Flaccamio to gun violence as well. "I don't live a new day every day like everybody else does. I walk through those days," Donna Howell said.

Howell and Montague's pain is what brought them together. Howell put together a stop the violence rally on Saturday. The rally was to let people know something has to change and to remember loved ones they lost. "It's time we take our streets back and that's what we want to tell the community," Howell said.

"It takes a village to raise a child. If all of us come together as one hopefully we can come together and unite as one," Montague said.

Violence is what brought all of these families together, and Montague said standing as one will hopefully stop another face from being added to a t-shirt.