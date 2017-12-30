× Decatur man charged with robbery for shoplifting 26 bottles of body wash

DECATUR, Ala. — A shoplifter call to Hometown Market led Decatur police to arrest Cleveland Mason Jr. in the afternoon on Dec. 28, 2017.

At around 3 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to a shoplifter call at Hometown Market located at 1820 6th Avenue SE.

When officers arrived, Mason was being held by management.

Police say it was discovered that Mason stole 26 bottles of body wash from the store and, when attempting to get away, assaulted the store manager.

Detectives from the Decatur Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and had Mason transported to the Decatur Police Department.

Mason was charged with robbery in the third degree and was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a set bond of $2,500.

Robbery in the third degree is a Class C felony.