Clemson Tigers score some points with fans who could use a smile

NEW ORLEANS, La. - From news conferences, practices and game day prep, the Clemson Tigers' New Orleans schedule is full. However, when there's an opportunity to spread joy to sick children in the local hospital, the players take a timeout.

Blakely Lowrance and Clemson Quarterback Kelly Bryant spent time celebrating on Saturday morning.

"It's been exciting," Lowrance said. "It was really exciting to see the coach for the first time, and then all the football players are so big, they're huge!"

Lowrance met the Tigers on the Saturday before the Sugar Bowl when they huddled up to provide hope, to give something good back to the local children's hospital in New Orleans, where young patients like Lowrance stay for now.

"Just to be from here, go out to the hospital, see those kids and just put a smile on their face, it means so much to them," Clemson Running Back Travis Etienne said.

In the midst of a week full of practice before the big game, Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney said the gathering is good practice for the game of life.

"I think it's important to always have great perspective," Coach Swinney said.

A chance to remember their reality is another person's dream.

"There's somebody literally every day praying for what we take for granted," Swinney said. "Whether it's to be able to get up out of a chair, take another breath, whatever it may be, walk down the hall, much less the ability to go play football.

On one day, for mere minutes, a group of children taught these college football all-stars life lessons on their home field.

"The best day ever," Lowrance described.

"The Clemson Tigers promised Lowrance a signed helmet and a t-shirt once they get back to South Carolina.