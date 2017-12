LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — According to authorities, an Athens man died early Saturday following a single vehicle accident.

Robert O’Neal Jones was killed when the 2006 Ford Expedition he was driving left the roadway on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road and overturned. Jones, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place at 5:30 a.m. about two miles west of Athens. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.