Warming shelter to open to protect the city’s homeless during freezing temperatures

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Below freezing temperatures can be dangerous and even deadly to the homeless. An Emergency Warming Shelter will be opening up to keep our community safe.
The Emergency Warming Center will have cots and blankets, it will also provide food, clothing assistance, and over the counter medical care.
Arnold said there are around 285 people in the area staying in shelters, in their cars, or on the streets. Other area shelters like Downtown Rescue Mission and The Salvation Army have enough space for the homeless, but the Emergency Warming Center can provide shelter for those who may have been banned from the other shelters, don't have an I.D., or may have pets.
The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless will also provide emergency hotel vouchers for those with disabilities that don't allow them to function in a shelter, or for families, especially fathers and their children.
"The single father with kids is our, one of our gap populations," Arnold said. "That we don't have enough appropriate spaces for. So we do try to provide emergency hotel vouchers in those situations, during the extreme cold periods."
City buses will provide free shuttles to the shelters and to the warming center.