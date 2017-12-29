Three marijuana growing operations discovered in DeKalb County during human trafficking investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County authorities uncovered a marijuana growing operation during an investigation into allegations of human trafficking.

The sheriff’s office confirms they received a tip on December 27 that someone was attempting to traffic a minor. DeKalb County Investigators, Deputies, Drug and Major Crimes Unit and the DA’s Investigators immediately started an investigation and obtained a warrant for 59-year-old Rex Tidmore for conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

A search warrant was executed at Tidmore’s home on County Road 333 in Geraldine and authorities say they discovered two indoor marijuana growing setups with around 120 plants, 50 lbs of cut product, and seized around $45,000.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that a second search warrant was obtained for a home on Hwy 75 in Fyffe, stemming from information gathered in the first search.

Authorities say they found a third growing operation with around 40 plants.

Rex Tidmore has been charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking, drug trafficking, manufacturing of controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office confirmed they also arrested 31-year-old Lea Meri Hearn of Geraldine and charged her with the willful torture and abuse of a child.

Both Hearn and Tidmore were taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center. The DeKalb County Drug and Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

Chief Deputy Edmondson says “the Drug and Major Crimes Unit, District Attorney’s Office Investigators, Geraldine Police, Deputies, and DeKalb County Investigators have worked this case hand and hand and have put in long hours on this case, and I would like to thank everyone for working so diligently together on this case.”