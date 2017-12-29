× Santa’s Village employees in Huntsville violently robbed; three men arrested, a fourth sought

Huntsville Police have arrested three people in connection to the violent robbery of staffers from Santa’s Village in downtown Huntsville.

Police say employees were leaving Santa’s Village on the evening of December 22nd around 9pm when two men approached the person carrying the night’s cash deposit. One man appeared to have a gun; the other had OC Spray, often called pepper spray, according to police. They say the men OC sprayed a security guard in the face then demanded cash.

Police say the suspects got away, but investigators have since identified four people they believe to be involved.

They arrested Russell Housman, 43, Zachary Wayne Phillips, 23, and Michael Coughlin. They’re still looking for a man named Ralph Evans Lemay.

Police have not released pictures or ages of Coughlin or Lemay at this point.

All four suspects will be charged with Robbery 1st.

Huntsville Police ask that if you have any information on the whereabouts of Lemay that you call HPD at (256) 722-7100.