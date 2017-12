ARDMORE, Ala. – Fire crews from Ardmore and Oakgrove were called to the scene of a house fire on Whitt Street just east of Highway 251 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

When crews arrived they found a kitchen fire with heavy smoke coming from the home.

Officials say the home had heavy damage to the kitchen and living room, and smoke damage was apparent throughout the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.