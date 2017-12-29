× Birmingham police shoot and kill man at Days Inn off US 280

Birmingham, Ala. — Birmingham police shoot and kill man they say was brandishing a gun.

Per our media partners at AL.com, it happened at a motel on U.S. 280 Thursday night.

Birmingham police were called to the Days Inn at 6:25 p.m. They say several motel guests reported a suspicious person in the parking lot with a gun.

Birmingham police spokesperson Lt. Sean Edwards says the armed man was an adult white male. They say he was reportedly walking around the parking and possibly passed by, or went to, several rooms.

Officers arrived on the scene and engaged the suspect. They attempted to give him orders, but he wouldn’t comply. Shots were fired and the suspect collapsed on the sidewalk outside a first-floor room.

A gun was recovered from near his body, authorities said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Edwards said the officer who fired the fatal shots was taken to Birmingham police headquarters downtown for debriefing.

They say neither he nor any other officers were injured.

The victim’s has not been made available at this time.

The State Bureau of Investigation will look into the incident.