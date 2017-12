× At least 15 dead after fire breaks out in Mumbai restaurant

Mumbai, India – Authorities say a fire killed at least 15 people at a building in India’s financial and entertainment capital.

More than a dozen were injured.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. local time and appears to have started on a third floor restaurant of the building.

Eight fire engines were called to the scene. Crews battled the flames for more than five hours.

The cause is under investigation.