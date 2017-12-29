× 4-year-old led police to mother’s body, homicide investigation underway in West Alabama

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. – Demopolis police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found slain in her home on Thursday afternoon, according to our news partners at AL.com.

Authorities say that they went to the home to serve papers to someone. When they arrived, a 4-year-old boy told them someone had killed his mother. Officers entered the home and found a woman shot to death in a back bedroom.

Demopolis Police Chief Tommie Reese identified the victim as 29-year-old Shannon Sharell Steele. Steele’s 4-month old daughter was also in the bedroom with her.

“It’s very sad,” Reese said.

The chief confirmed that emergency crews were called to the scene, but the victim had already died.

Reese on Friday said they don’t yet know when Steele was killed and said there are no suspects in custody. Steele’s body was to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The children have been placed in the care of their grandmother.

Chief Reese said they are “asking the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers, especially after we have just celebrated Christmas Holidays and now getting ready to start a New Year.”