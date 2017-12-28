× Shoals courthouse making changes to security personnel

FLORENCE, Ala. – Changes are being made to the way security is handled inside a Shoals courthouse. Lauderdale County commissioners have given the sheriff’s office the go-ahead to change who is standing post.

Over the past several years, subtle security improvements have been made within the Lauderdale County Courthouse. Cameras can be seen dotting the hallways and recently the first bailiff was assigned to the courts.

“It’s sad that you have to beef up security like this. It’s just like security in our churches and schools; it’s just the way the world is nowadays,” stated Chief Deputy Richard Richey with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

With thousands of people coming through the doors each year, Chief Deputy Richey said security is a high priority.

Soon there will be a change to who is manning the front doors. The county commission has decided to use a full-time deputy for the post; a position now held by a private security company.

“The deputies are better prepared to handle any situation that might happen downstairs,” explained Richey.

Along with the deputy, the sheriff’s office will use reserve deputies to help double up.

Richey says unless you have an employee badge, everyone will have to go through the checkpoint.

“We want to make it as safe as possible here for our employees and of course our citizens that have to come in here,” Richey said.

The change will take place in early January.