Sandwich shop burglars sought by two Shoals police departments

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Police investigators in the Shoals are looking for the people who broke into two businesses – in two cities – just minutes apart.

During the early morning hours of December 20, at least two men broke into the Subway sandwich shops in Sheffield and Florence.

These pictures were captured by the cameras in Sheffield. One of the burglary suspects can be seen strolling through the restaurant with little concern.

With nothing to take but a bag of chips, the suspects drove north into Florence.

Once there, Florence police say they broke into the Subway on North Court Street.

According to investigators, a light colored truck, possibly a Toyota, was seen in front of the restaurant shortly before the burglary was reported.

Russellville police are digging into the filing cabinet for this week’s most wanted. Eloise Chandler has warrants for possession of a forged instrument and theft of property.

Larry Pardue has an arrest warrant in Russellville for attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.

Clarence White ends this week’s list from Russellville. His warrants are for possession of a forged instrument and theft of property.

Help get these folks off the streets and put some cash in your pocket at the same time. Call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers right now with your tips.

To speak with a tip line operator, call (256)386-8685. For those who wish to text, send the tip in a message to 274637 (CRIMES). Just make sure to reference which case you are messaging operators about. All correspondence is kept anonymous.