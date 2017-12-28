× Road closures announced for New Years Eve at Huntsville Times Square event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Part of downtown Huntsville will be blocked to traffic for a New Year’s Eve event. Huntsville Police announced the road closures today.

The closures will begin at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, and will likely last until 2:00 a.m. Monday.

Greene Street will be closed from Monroe Street to Clinton Avenue, and Holmes Avenue will be closed from Lincoln to Washington Streets.

New Years Eve at Huntsville Times Square will be in the parking lot at the southeast corner of Greene Street and Holmes Avenue.

Huntsville Police officers will help with event security and traffic control. Officers ask motorists to watch for pedestrian traffic in the area surrounding the closures.