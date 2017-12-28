Restaurants cited for rodent droppings in food storage area, moldy whipped cream

Colbert Co.
Claunch Cafe
400 South Main Street, Tuscumbia
Violations:
- No proof of food service employee reporting agreement-information
- Slaws, sliced tomato and chopped lettuce sitting out at 61-66 degrees, no time/temperature chart -- 3 day notice and rules reviewed
- Rodent droppings in dry storage/pantry/freezer building -- 10 day notice given
- Dirty dishes stacked with clean
- Dirty can opener blade -- 10 day notice given
Score: 73
Hometown Pizza Cherokee
8742 Hwy 72, Cherokee
Violations:
- No available hot water under pressure at the 3 compartment sink -- 10 day notice given
- Dairy, proteins, chopping greens, ham, burgers, tomatoes at improper temperatures
- Mold on whipped cream/cool whip
Score: 95
Madison Co.
Waffle House #287
3995 University Drive, Huntsville
Violations:
- Chemical stored next to disposable cups in dry storage area and windex spray bottle stored on top of post drink boxes -- fixed at inspection
- Milk, half and half, chocolate milk, lettuce, mushrooms, ham and batter stored at improper temperatures -- fixed at inspection
- The employee did not wash hand after cleaning and before handling food -- fixed at inspection
Score: 74
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Smallcakes
2000 Cecil Ashburn Drive, Huntsville
Score: 100