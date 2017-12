NEW YORK — Out with the old and in with the new! It’s good riddance day in New York’s Times Square. A time to throw away the bad memories of 2017 and look forward to the year ahead.

The event is inspired by a New Year’s tradition in Latin America in which dolls are stuffed with objects representing bad memories and then, set on fire. As for the New York City version, the public is invited to write down any unpleasant, embarrassing or unwanted memories and then shred them.