Judge denies Roy Moore's request to prevent state officials from certifying election results

A judge has denied the request for a Temporary Restraining Order to prevent state officials from certifying the results of the December 12 special election.

Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore by more than 20,000 votes. Roy Moore filed suit to prevent the state from certifying the election results, claiming widespread voter fraud.

The state’s top election official, Republican John Merrill, has said that his office has investigated multiple reports of voter fraud in the special election but found them to be without merit. Moore sued, saying Merrill and his office had not done enough to investigate claims.

In the decision to dismiss the Moore lawsuit, Judge Johnny Hardwick says the court does not have jurisdiction to issue a Temporary Restraining Order in the case. The judge dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it can not be filed before him again.