Freight trains collide in Pickens County, multiple people airlifted to hospital

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. – A crash involving two trains in Pickens County sent multiple people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

CBS 42 reports that Sheriff David Abston confirmed two freight trains collided near the Alabama/Mississippi state line. The sheriff said no one was killed, but four people were airlifted to UAB Hospital with serious injuries

Pickens County EMA Director, Ken Gibson, said the two engines were on the same track when they collided and went down into a ravine, according to WCBI .

The Federal Railroad Administration is expected to be on scene by Friday morning.