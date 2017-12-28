Doug Jones responds to Roy Moore’s challenge to delay certification

December 28, 2017

Senator-elect Doug Jones (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Doug Jones transition team, Sam Coleman, has released a statement on behalf of Doug Jones this morning in response to Roy Moore’s challenge.

Coleman says:

“This desperate attempt by Roy Moore to subvert the will of the people will not succeed. The election is over, it’s time to move on.”

Moore’s challenge was filed in Circuit Court in Montgomery on Wednesday, in which he asked for the certification of votes be postponed until “a thorough investigation of potential election fraud” is conducted.

The release mentions three Election Integrity experts as saying that “with a reasonable degree of statistical and mathematical certainty…election fraud occurred.”