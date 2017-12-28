× Doug Jones files a motion to dismiss in Moore lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Doug Jones filed a motion to dismiss on Thursday in an election complaint filed by Republican candidate Roy Moore.

According to court records, the motion was placed on the grounds that “there is a lack of subject matter jurisdiction; fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted; and/or has no basis in the law.”

The Moore campaign released a statement after filing the complaint saying, “The purpose of the complaint is to preserve evidence of potential election fraud and to postpone the certification of Alabama’s Special Election by Secretary of State John Merrill until a thorough investigation of potential election fraud, that improperly altered the outcome of this election, is conducted.”

Secretary of State, John Merrill, told CNN Thursday morning that Moore’s request for a new election will not affect the election process and that Jones would be sworn in when the Senate returns in January.