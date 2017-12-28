At least 12, including 1-year-old, dead in Bronx apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx (WPIX) — Twelve people, including a baby, are dead and several others critically injured when a massive fire ripped through an apartment building in the Bronx on a frigid Thursday night, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years," Mayor de Blasio said during a press conference. "We may lose others as well."

The victims' ages range from 1-50. Four people are still fighting for their lives, officials said.

Because of the number of lives lost, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire, "historic in its magnitude."

"Our hearts go out to every person who lost a loved one here and everyone who is fighting for their lives," Nirgo said.

About 170 firefighters responded to the blaze at the five-story, walk-up apartment building at 2363 Prospect Ave., near East 187th Street around 7 p.m. The building is just one block from the Bronx Zoo.

Flames broke out on the first floor and quickly spread upstairs, officials said. The blaze escalated to a 5-alarm fire and was brought under control around 9 p.m.

A nearby school has opened for residents needing housing. Patients were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and St. Barnabas Hospital. For information about your loved ones, officials say to call 311.

Temperatures are in the teens in New York, with winds making it feel like single digits.

Just a decade ago in the Bronx, nine children and one adult were killed in a blaze started by a space heater.