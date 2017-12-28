× Apple apologizes for slowing iPhones, cuts battery price

Apple is apologizing for secretly slowing down older iPhones, which it says was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.

Many customers had interpreted the move as a way to juice demand for newer models.

Apple also says it will cut the price of a battery replacement by $50 to $29. It previously cost $79 for those who didn’t purchase the Apple Care maintenance plan.

The replacement plan begins in late January for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later that requires a new battery.

Apple will issue an update to its operating system early next year to give users a better understanding of the health of their battery.

Hostile customer reaction was swift after a report this month uncovered the intentional slowdown in speed tests.