× Alabama secretary of state: Moore complaint won’t stop Jones from being certified

(CNN) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill confirmed Thursday morning that Democrat Doug Jones will be certified the winner of the Alabama special Senate election despite Republican Roy Moore’s refusal to concede and request for a new election.

“Will this affect anything?” Merrill said on CNN’s “New Day,” referring to Moore’s challenge. “The short answer to that is no.”

Merrill said he would meet Thursday afternoon with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and the state Attorney General Steve Marshall to certify Jones’ win, and that Jones would indeed be sworn in when the Senate returns in January.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to Roy Moore’s campaign to ask for further clarification on the challenge. We are asking Moore, or anyone with his campaign, to interview with one of our reporters at their earliest convenience.