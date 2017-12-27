× Vehicle goes off embankment into creek bed on Mastin Lake Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A vehicle went over an embankment into a rocky creek in the area of Mastin Lake Road and Adair Drive.

Emergency crews were able to secure the vehicle and have rescued the man that was trapped inside at this time.

HEMSI transported the man to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries received early in the rescue.

Police had closed all lanes of the roads while they worked to clear the wreck. All lanes are now reopened to traffic.