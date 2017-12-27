× Roy Moore files complaint to delay election certification

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – An election complaint was filed Wednesday on behalf of Roy Moore and his campaign for Senate. The complaint was filed in Circuit Court in Montgomery.

According to a release from the campaign, “The purpose of the complaint is to preserve evidence of potential election fraud and to postpone the certification of Alabama’s Special Election by Secretary of State John Merrill until a thorough investigation of potential election fraud, that improperly altered the outcome of this election, is conducted.”

The release mentions three Election Integrity experts as saying that “with a reasonable degree of statistical and mathematical certainty…election fraud occurred.”

The complaint includes an affidavit from Judge Roy Moore stating that he successfully completed a polygraph test confirming the representations of misconduct made against him during the campaign are completely false.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone,” said Moore. “We call on Secretary of State Merrill to delay certification until there is a thorough investigation of what three independent election experts agree took place: election fraud sufficient to overturn the outcome of the election.”

The State Canvassing Board is scheduled to meet Thursday, December 28 to certify the results of the special U.S. Senate Election held December 12.

Results from earlier this month showed a victory for Democrat Doug Jones by a margin of more than 21,000 votes. The number of provisional and military ballots received was not enough to make up the difference and trigger a recount.