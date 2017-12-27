× Movement in Washington means Alabama will not freeze ALL Kids enrollment on January 1 as previously announced

The Alabama Department of Public Health will not be freezing enrollment for the Children’s Health Insurance Program on January 1, as they had previously announced. The state program also announced it will hold off on plans to terminate coverage on February 1.

The CHIP program was set for the termination of all coverage by February, but a temporary funding measure was approved by Congress on December 21 has changed those plans.

The temporary spending measure is only expected to sustain the programs for a short period of time. Congress will revisit the issue when they return to the Capitol in January.

“For now, we’ve made a decision not to freeze enrollment, but we desperately need Congress to act, hopefully in January,” said Cathy Caldwell, director of CHIP in Alabama, as quoted by our news partners at AL.com.

In Alabama, CHIP is delivered through ALL Kids. It provides insurance coverage for 84,000 children up to age 19.

The state program’s website notes, “Further updates to come as Congress needs to pass full, long term funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.”