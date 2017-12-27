Huntsville shelter dogs to look for forever homes at Skating in the Park this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you needed another reason to take your family to Skating in the Park, there will be plenty of furry friends in attendance this weekend that are looking for forever homes!

Huntsville Animal Services will be rinkside on Saturday, December 30 from 10 a.m. until noon in Big Spring Park to promote adoptions. Skaters are welcome to meet and visit with adoptable dogs at the Huntsville Animal Services tent. As adorable as it may be, dogs will not be allowed on the ice.

If you are unable to adopt but would like to support Huntsville Animal Services, you can do so through volunteering, fostering or donating pet toys and supplies.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Huntsville 35805. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They are open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

For more information, call 256-883-3783 or visit their Facebook page.