Feds say Alabama GOP's former House Majority Leader needs to forfeit $50k in wake of corruption charges

Federal prosecutors say former Decatur statehouse representative and GOP House Majority Leader Micky Hammon is on the hook for $50,657.46 after he pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

It’s the first hint of the amount of money Hammon is accused of stashing for himself.

Prosecutors say Hammon collected campaign donations, then moved the funds into a personal account.

Hammon resigned his GOP leadership position back in February. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud in September.

The court set a hearing on the forfeiture issue for February 15th. Hammon also still needs to be sentenced.