Family pulled over for speeding in Tennessee, gets a Christmas surprise

DECHERD, Tenn. — No one wants to be pulled over, especially on Christmas Day. But one family was in for a big holiday surprise when they were stopped by an officer.

Sarah and James Caperton were traveling with their two sons to Grandma’s house on Christmas Day. They were running a bit late and were driving a little over the speed limit when they were pulled over by Officer Delacruz from the Decherd Police Department.

Delacruz was certainly in the Christmas spirit. He let the driver off with a warning and told the boys that he pulled over Santa last night who told him, “you’re gonna pull over a black Toyota today, for their speed, and they’re gonna have two younger boys in the car, and I want you to give them this.”

The officer then handed the boys two packaged toys as a Christmas gift leaving them with big smiles on their faces.