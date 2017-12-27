Crews battle house fire in Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - Multiple crews with Florence Fire and Rescue battled a house fire on North Fulton St. near Mulberry Ave. in Florence.

The fire started around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

It appears that the home is a total loss. At this time, there is no information on whether or not anyone was injured in the blaze.

Police blocked all of the roads surrounding the area. According to a Florence Police Department spokesperson the roads have reopened but as of 11:30 p.m. people are asked to use caution due to standing water and possible ice on the roadway.