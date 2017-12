Nashville, Tenn. — The Nathan Bedford Forrest Statue located off of I-65 was vandalized according to our news partners at News Channel 5 in Nashville. The statue is currently covered with pink paint.

The vandalization happened just a week after the city of Memphis removed another statue of Forrest and Jefferson Davis. Our news partners at Channel 5 also say the statue has been vandalized multiple times in the 20 years since its installation.