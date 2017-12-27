UPDATE: Authorities confirm two missing sisters have been found

Posted 4:30 pm, December 27, 2017, by , Updated at 06:17PM, December 27, 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that Abigail and A’Mareyia Gamble have been located.

Previous Story: 

Birmingham authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two missing sisters last seen on Christmas Eve.

Authorities believe 4-year-old Abigail Gamble and 3-year-old A’Mareyia Gamble are with their non-custodial mother, 32-year-old Arquesha Gamble.

Abigail Gamble weighs about 39 lbs, is 3’9″ tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Abigail Gamble (Courtesy: ALEA)

 

A’Mareyia Gamble weighs about 35 lbs, is 3’3″ tall and also has black hair and brown eyes.

A’Mareyia Gamble  (Courtesy: ALEA)

 

Arquesha Gamble weighs about 225 lbs, is 5’7″ tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Arquesha Gamble  (Courtesy: ALEA)

 

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-0840 or call 911.