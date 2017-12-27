UPDATE: Authorities confirm two missing sisters have been found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that Abigail and A’Mareyia Gamble have been located.

Previous Story:

Birmingham authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two missing sisters last seen on Christmas Eve.

Authorities believe 4-year-old Abigail Gamble and 3-year-old A’Mareyia Gamble are with their non-custodial mother, 32-year-old Arquesha Gamble.

Abigail Gamble weighs about 39 lbs, is 3’9″ tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

A’Mareyia Gamble weighs about 35 lbs, is 3’3″ tall and also has black hair and brown eyes.

Arquesha Gamble weighs about 225 lbs, is 5’7″ tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-0840 or call 911.