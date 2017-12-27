Another Blast of Arctic Air Will Arrive For The New Year

If you’re hoping for a warm up, you’re out of luck for the rest of 2017. A large area of high pressure from the north will sink southward over the next few days, keeping the chilly weather around.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday only warm into the 40s. Then our next cold front arrives and takes us down even further with highs only in the 30s this weekend!

The front will drop into Alabama Saturday, but our air is dry enough that rain/snow chances will be very limited. A weak disturbance rolling in behind the front on Sunday though could offer enough lift for a few light snow showers Sunday afternoon and evening. At this point, it doesn’t look like enough moisture will be available to cause any major problems for your New Year’s Eve plans. The arctic air that surges south behind the front is another story!

Temperatures will barely reach into the 30s for an afternoon high Sunday, but evening temperatures will be in the 20s. If you’ll be staying up to welcome the New Year be prepared for temperatures by midnight to have fallen to near 20°F.

Then it will be New Year’s day and we’ll get a taste of the coldest air of the season to start 2018. Overnight lows next week will easily drop into the teens, while highs will struggle to warm above freezing!