Wintry mix possible south of the Tennessee River Wednesday morning

Wednesday morning is a tricky forecast for the Tennessee Valley as a wave of showers rolls through South Alabama.

The question is how much moisture would be able to spread north into central/northern Alabama and southern Tennessee, especially Wednesday morning as temperatures fall back to the freezing mark. Several pieces of model guidance (ie, RPM, WRF, NAM, and GFS) anticipate the moisture will remain limited to the Highway 278 corridor that stretches through north/central Alabama. The ECMWF anticipates the bulk of the moisture to spread a little further north, right along the southern border of the Tennessee River.

For now, the thinking is that a wintry mix is possible through 7am Wednesday morning. How much of this wintry mix we could see depends on how much moisture can move back into the Tennessee Valley between now and Wednesday morning. You’ll want to monitor weather conditions before stepping out the door first thing Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will warm well above freezing into the low 40s.

The next chance of rain could get in the way of your New Year’s Eve plans. The details are still coming into focus, but rain or light snow could move in again Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, don’t cancel them yet, but make a plan B in case it rains. Double check the weather forecast discussion over the next few days to monitor the updated forecast.