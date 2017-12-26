Victim’s mother pleads with people to designate a driver before drinking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A drunk killed Amy Dennis' only son in 2013. Now, Dennis lives to keep her son's memory alive, and urge other people to stay away from the wheel after they've had too much to drink.

Dez Dennis made sure his mom felt adored until his dying day: October 25, 2013.

"I mean, it's something that you can't imagine a parent having to go through," Dennis explained. "One day they're there, and the next minute they're not."

A drunk driver crashed into the ford truck carrying 20-year-old Dennis and his friend Andres Gentry on Martin Road. The memory takes the breath out of Amy.

"Having to plan a funeral and go on with your everyday life without him," Dennis described. "Seeing his friends grow up, graduate from college, get married. It's the hardest thing I've ever had to do."

Take it from this grieving mom, you don't want to put someone else through this.

"When they get there, they pull the victims out of the car, and like when we went through trial, we had to see Dez in the car dead, then we had to see him laying on the side of the road dead," Dennis explained.

Michael Draper is convicted in the deaths of Dennis and Gentry. He's now behind bars.

"The guy who did it, he didn't wake up and say, 'I'm going to kill two people today,' but he did," Dennis said.

Data shows a person dies in an alcohol-related crash every 51 minutes in the United States. Each one of them is preventable.

"Call a friend, call your parents, I mean, look me up on Facebook and call me," Dennis pleaded.

This holiday season, enjoy yourself, but don't ruin any lives including yours and your mom's.