TVA seeking input for solar facility in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) wants to hear what residents think of a proposed purchase agreement of a solar power facility near their Ardmore substation.

The plant would be east of Mooresville Road, occupying 140 acres of a 155-acre parcel. It would be built and operated by Cumberland Land Holdings LLC. Pending the outcome of their assessment, TVA would purchase electricity from the 20-megawatt facility for two decades.

It’s slated for a late 2018 completion.

Residents are invited to read the draft environmental assessment that spells out how the construction and operation of the facility would affect the area.

You can find all the drafted assessment here.

Submit your comments by January 21, 2018 by e-mail or mail to Ashley Pilakowski at aapilakowski@tva.gov or by mail at 400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT 11D

Knoxville, TN 37902.

TVA officials say comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the project administrative record and will be available for public inspection.