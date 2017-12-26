× State troopers investigate early morning wreck off Wall Triana Highway

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are investigating an early morning.

Around 1:30 Tuesday morning, emergency crews were called to Wall Triana Highway, just south of Nick Davis Road.

According to officers, the driver was traveling north on Wall Triana when he left the road and went down into a culvert.

The driver was treated at the scene, but did not need to go to the hospital.

The nortbound lane of Wall Triana was blocked for over an hour while crews cleared the wreck.

It has since reopened.