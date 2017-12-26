Navy daughter gifts her mom with ‘mirror surprise’ on Christmas Eve

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — What’s the best gift the mother of a military service member could receive? Having their child come home safely from being on duty, of course. That gift can come in a lot of different packages– and social media’s personal favorite is delivery with the element of surprise!

Twitter user @cheeyannahh, a member of the U.S. Navy, posted this video on Christmas Eve of her surprising her mother:

Suprised my mom for Christmas, she looked in the mirror and saw her present ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/goY4Cf4vjp — chєy$ (@cheeyannahh) December 25, 2017

In the video, her mom stands up and opens a gift-wrapped mirror being held up in front of her. It takes her a moment, but she eventually notices the reflection of her daughter standing behind her.