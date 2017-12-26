× Madison family reflects on one year anniversary of Jason West’s murder

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – For most of us, it’s simply the day after Christmas. However, for one Madison family, it marks one year since something really bad happened. Eighteen-year-old Jason West was shot and killed on December 26, 2016. His mother shared a blog post about how the family is coping.

Madison Police say the Sonic on County Line Road became the scene of a deadly set up. Court documents revealed that Jason Wwest walked up to a car window and chatted for a minute, before being shot in the chest. Trevor Cantrell and Decedric Ward are charged with West’s murder. In Maureen Mack West’s blog post on the one year anniversary of her son’s murder, she calls them two punks with a gun.

West also shared that her family is healthy, happy and healing. She says they’re grateful for the time she had with Jason. On Thanksgiving, West’s grandparents dedicated a tasting garden in Jason’s memory. The plaque reads, “Who but tasted life before he was taken from us.”

His mother reflects on all the ways that her son got to experience the joys of life like playing baseball, taking family vacations to the beach, fishing, and much more. Maureen Mack West says while today is sad, looking back at all the ways Jason got to taste life, helps her feel better.

Decedric Ward has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. In August, Trevor Cantrell asked for youthful offender status. The judge denied that request and he will be charged as an adult. No trial dates have been set for either suspect.