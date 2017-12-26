Endangered Child Alert issued for missing child in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released an Endangered Child Alert for east Tennessee.

Davonte Clark, 5, was last seen at his aunt’s residence in Knoxville. Davontae might be with his non-custodial mother and may be traveling in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags.

Davontae was last seen wearing a Batman t-shirt. No other clothing description was given and there was no known direction of travel.

If you see Davontae, please contact the Knoxville Police Department at (865) 215-7347 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.