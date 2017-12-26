Decatur man charged with drug trafficking on Christmas Eve

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police arrested 29-year-old Demetris Jacques Smith on Christmas Eve on drug trafficking charges.

On Saturday, officers received a complaint of stolen items inside a home on 7th Avenue NW.

Officials got a search warrant and say they found stolen items, drug sale paraphernalia, marijuana and more than two ounces of cocaine.

Smith faces charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to sell and loitering in a drug house.

Records show that Smith was out on bond for other drug charges. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and will be updated as details become available.