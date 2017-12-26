× Decatur man arrested for buying phones with ‘For Motion Picture Use Only’ money

DECATUR, Ala. — A man in Decatur has been arrested and charged with theft in the third and fourth degree for buying two cell phones with counterfeit money.

Police say that in August 2017 a Decatur resident met with a male subject, later identified as Monquie O’Neal Williams, in reference to selling a Samsung cell phone.

The victim sold the phone to Williams, who paid the victim a total of $600 for the phone. The victim later realized the money used to purchase the phone was “For Motion Picture Use Only” money and held no value.

A detective at Decatur Police Department investigated the incident and identified Williams as the primary suspect.

Then, in September 2017, another Decatur resident met with Williams in reference to selling an iPhone. The victim sold the phone to Williams, who paid the victim a total of $500, and once again, the victim later realized the money used to purchase the phone was “For Motion Picture Use Only” money and held no value.

On Dec. 23 Williams was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on additional unrelated charges. He was booked into Madison County Jail and later transported to the Decatur Police Department to meet with detectives investigating the cases of theft.

Williams is currently at Morgan County Jail with a set bond of $1,000.