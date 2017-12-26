× Authorities confirm missing woman with dementia has been located

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Bonnie Webb Marshall has been safely located.

Previous Story:

Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Etowah County.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms that 72-year-old Bonnie Webb Marshall has dementia at was last seen at a residence on River Hills Circle in Southside, Ala.

Bonnie Marshall is 5’7″ tall, weighs 138 lbs., and has blonde hair and green eyes

Authorities believe she could possibly be wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt.

If you have any information on her location, contact the Southside Police Department at (256)442-2255 or your local law enforcement office.