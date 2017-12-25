× Topgolf in Birmingham reports window damaged by gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Our news partners at AL.com report that the Topgolf in Birmingham had a window damaged by gunfire on Saturday.

Topgolf spokeswoman Morgan Wallace told AL.com that no one was injured in the incident.

Officials believe that the incident apparently involved “an online classifieds transaction” occurring near the property at 24th Street North.

“Our security officers and off-duty police were working security, and the area will continue to be monitored closely by local law enforcement,” Wallace said.

No information has been released by Birmingham police about what happened.