Illinois toddler battling cancer gets special visitors from the North Pole

Murphysboro, MO (KMOV) — Christmas came a little early for one southern Illinois family who have been dealing with a lot this year.

Three-year-old Blakleigh Camden from Murphysboro is battling cancer. Christmas weekend, someone paid her family a special visit to lift their spirits.

“It’s amazing. I’ve honestly never seen anything like it. It’s shocking in a lot of ways,” said Blakleigh’s mother Kasi.

Blakleigh has been battling a rare form of liver cancer since September.

“They had noticed that she had a mass so they sent us up to St. Louis that day,” Kasi said. “Then she was diagnosed two days later with Stage 3 hepatoblastoma”

It’s something, as a mother herself, family friend Brandi Pyatt says is devastating.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. Kasi is a much stronger person than I could ever be. I would not be able to hold myself together as well as she has,” she said. “They deserve a break to not have to stress so much if they’ll be able to do this on top of the bills and everything that’s going on.”

So with a hand from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, friends delivered a bag full of gifts to the little girl who never stops smiling.

“It’s like it’s not happening to her. She’s just the same child as she was before,” Kasi said.

It’s a Christmas gift that came as a surprise and is something that leaves Blakleigh’s mother nearly speechless.

“Thank you to everybody for doing this for us, for making her have a good Christmas,” she told the friends.

Last week, Blakleigh underwent a procedure to remove a tumor on her liver. The procedure was a success and now the family is awaiting test results to see if doctors stopped it before it spread.