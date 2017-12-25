Crews battle Christmas Day house fire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a residence on Federal Lane in the Moores Mill area.

Authorities confirmed that they believe at least two people were trapped inside the home during the fire.

At this time there is no word on how serious any injuries are, but a MedFlight helicopter was called to the scene and HEMSI crews transported one patient to the hospital.

Neighbors tell us that they often see a hospice vehicle outside the home.

We have a crew there working to gather more details.