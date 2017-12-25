Athens Police make the most of working the holiday and become Santas in blue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. -- There are many people who still have to work on Christmas day, but today the Athens Police Department made the best of it, and spread some Christmas cheer. The officers became more than just officers, they were Santas in blue. Check out the video for the full story.

Officer Bobby Hand said they love spending time with kids in the community. "Just getting out, letting them know hey we're human too. Don't be afraid to approach us, talk to us, we're here if you need us," he said.

Today they took it a step further by randomly surprising them with Christmas gifts as they patrolled. Officer Hand handed out snacks, dolls, footballs and soccer balls, just to name a few items.

Shyanne Hunter has nine siblings. The gifts she received from Officer Hand she's going to give to her little sisters.

"This has probably been our roughest Christmas. With us being able to have help from the police it makes us feel even more special because we know that our siblings are being blessed by lives who are also serving us," she explained.

Officer Hand said his favorite part of today is, "Seeing a kid smile. Looking back when you're a child and just the enjoyment of getting a present. You know it could be anything, just seeing how grateful they are to get something."

It was a Merry Christmas from the Athens Police Department!