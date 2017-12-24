Winter arrives for Christmas!

Our Christmas Eve will be a quiet, but cool day. Skies will stay cloudy all day long, which will keep temperatures from warming up too quickly. Highs Saturday will struggle to make it to 50°F with a stiff north wind picking up to 15mph during the afternoon.

Most of us stay completely dry through Christmas, but there is a low end risk of light rain or flurries Sunday night into Monday. A storm system bringing snow to the Midwest will move to our north over the next 36 hours. We’ll keep an eye on the possibility of a wintry mix developing on the southern end of the system, which could clip the Tennessee Valley.

Some spotty light rain is possible by Saturday afternoon, lasting into the evening. There will be a period from 6PM-9PM, where we could see a light wintry mix as temperatures fall and rain turns over into snow. We’re not expecting any accumulation, but you could see a few snowflakes through the evening and overnight hours.

By Christmas morning, we’re clear again and downright cold! Morning lows drop into the mid 20s, so slick spots are possible on the roads. Christmas afternoon will be dry and chilly with highs only making it into the upper 30s to near 40. The average high for Christmas in Huntsville is 52°F, so we will be a touch below average this year. That’s quite a change from the record breaking 77°F of last Christmas!

Christmas night will be quiet and dry as well. If you're travelling keep an eye on weather conditions and stay up to date on weather information anywhere you might go this year!