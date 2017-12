WHNT News 19 political analyst John Meredith considers himself a Republican. Then again, he isn’t a fan of the president and doesn’t think Roy Moore was a good candidate for his party in the Senate special election.

In this week’s leadership perspectives interview, Meredith talks about too much reliance on President Trump’s never-wavering base.

He's a Republican who says that Democrats are not dead in Alabama, but they definitely have work to do.