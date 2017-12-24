Sheffield Police safely locate missing juvenile

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Sheffield Police confirm the juvenile was found safe and sound. They thank the public for all their help in the search.

Previously reported

Sheffield Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing/runaway juvenile from Sheffield. Police say the boy was last seen around 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve. His clothing and direction of travel are unknown. Authorities have not released further details about him at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheffield Police Department at 256-383-1771 or 911.